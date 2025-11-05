The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and the Cyprus–China Business Association are organising a high-level China-Cyprus business engagement later this month, according to an announcement from the chamber released this week.

The event, featuring business-to-business (B2B) meetings and networking, will be held on November 20 at the Hilton Nicosia in cooperation with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Cyprus.

The day is set to begin with speeches & remarks from 16:30 to 17:30, followed by the main B2B meetings from 18:00 to 20:00.

“The incoming Chinese delegation will include representatives from government-affiliated institutions, business chambers, state-linked organisations, leading universities, and private enterprises from multiple provinces,” the chamber stated.

These organisations are actively exploring EU markets, regional investment opportunities, trade channels, and service partnerships, Keve added, providing an excellent opportunity for Cypriot companies.

The B2B session is designed to take place in a practical “mini-exhibition” format, where each Chinese company will have a small display desk with corporate materials.

Cypriot companies will then be able to circulate freely to meet the Chinese enterprises, allowing for efficient, targeted matchmaking.

The Chinese delegation represents a broad range of industries exploring opportunities in Cyprus.

These sectors include higher education and research, environmental protection and water management, renewable energy and green equipment, and healthcare and life sciences.

The delegation also covers consumer goods, food and beverage, cultural, creative and tourism organisations, construction and real estate, technology and digital services, trading and distribution, cultural tourism, and NGO networks.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Cypriot companies to hold practical, in-depth exchanges with nearly 100 Chinese C-level business representatives,” the chamber said.

“Accordingly, companies wishing to participate in the B2B meetings should be represented by C-level executives,” it added.

Finally, the announcement stated that Cypriot businesses should submit their expression of interest no later than November 16 to proceed with the necessary arrangements.