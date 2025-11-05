The number of registered unemployed reached 7,099 persons on the last day of October, according to figures released on Wednesday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

This represents a decrease of 682 persons, corresponding to a drop of 8.8 per cent, when compared to the same month of the previous year.

Based on the seasonally adjusted data which reflect the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for October 2025 decreased to 9,476 persons, compared to 9,671 in the previous month.

This marks a continued improvement in the seasonally adjusted figures, the statistical service reported.

It added that this annual decrease is mainly attributed to the reduction in job seekers across several key economic sectors.

The drop was observed in the sectors of trade, construction, manufacturing, and financial and insurance activities.

Furthermore, the reduction was also attributed to the decrease recorded for newcomers in the labour market.

Meanwhile, the statistical service explained that registered unemployment counts individuals aged 15 and over who are able, available, and actively seeking full-time work through District Labour Offices.

It excludes the self-employed, part-time seekers, and those seeking specific jobs.