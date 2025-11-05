Deputy Minister of Tourism, Costas Koumis feels optimistic for the next tourist season following a series of meetings he held with tour operators and airlines at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

He noted that “the main goal for us now is to increase visitors during the winter season, something we are working very hard to achieve.”

Held at the Excel Centre, the WTM is one of the largest global tourism events, featuring more than 5,000 exhibitors from 180 countries and drawing around 45,000 industry professionals.

Cyprus once again maintained a strong presence, promoting the island as a year-round destination.

According to his statements, Koumis said that “all his meetings were completed with complete satisfaction, noting that the messages for the next season were extremely optimistic.”

“We are here every year in the framework of the exhibition and we meet with our country’s strategic partners. The messages we received from these discussions are very satisfactory,” he said.

He explained that partners expressed both their appreciation for the positive experience of visitors during the summer and their willingness to continue cooperation for an equally successful season next year.

According to the Deputy Minister, “the most important thing for us is to strengthen the winter tourist season,” adding that “in essence, this summer we reached a peak, a fact that is also evident from the numbers and various measurements.”

Koumis added that “it is worth noting that Cyprus, in terms of hotel overnight stays, is the European country with the highest increase compared to 2023 and 2024.”

“We are the country with the highest percentage of revenue among all European Mediterranean countries,” he said.

“The main goal for us now is the increase in visitors during the winter season, something we are working very intensively to achieve,” he concluded.