As part of the ArtCargo Performing Arts Festival currently running in Limassol, the Monad company will present the innovative juggling and dance performance Yin this Friday at Pattihio Theatre. Taking the circus-like act away from the streets and onto the stage, Yin is an invitation to change perceptions, to cross boundaries between worlds and be swayed by the whirling and juggling.

“In this performance,” say organisers, “the audience will experience the sensation of rotation from their chairs. From an atmosphere immersed in virtuoso juggling, Cyrille and Van-Kim will bring the audience into a modern trance, their choreography setting the rhythm of the hypnosis.”

Founded in 2018 by artists Cyrille Humen and Van-Kim Tran, Monad presents a performance that beautifully intertwines whirling and ball manipulation with the essence of tai ji permeating every aspect of their work.

Also happening on Friday and part of the festival is Kamchàtka, a walkabout theatre piece in the street. Eight mysterious characters arrive in the city, each carrying a suitcase. Are they travellers, passers-by or immigrants? Naïve and curious, they know nothing of our rules and norms, and their subtle play blurs the line between reality and fiction.

The audience becomes part of their discoveries, drawn into a space of dialogue and reflection. Ultimately, Kamchàtka holds up a mirror to society, inviting us to consider how we welcome the Other and the Different, through a performance that is intense, poetic and profoundly human. Several 60-minute performances will take place this weekend, on Friday and Saturday at 1pm at the Castle Square and at 4pm on November Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Gelatofabio.

Yin by Monad

Juggling and dance performance. Part of ArtCargo Festival. November 7. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com



Kamchàtka

walkabout theatre street performances. Part of ArtCargo Festival. November 7-8. Castle Square, Limassol. 1pm. November 7-9. Gelatofabio, Limassol. 4pm. Free. Non-verbal. www.artcargofest.com/kamchatka