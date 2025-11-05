Miltos Forozidis to become interim CEO of Lidl Cyprus in 2026

Lidl Cyprus on Wednesday announced upcoming management changes set to take effect in early 2026, marking a new chapter in the company’s leadership.

According to the company’s official statement, Martin Brandenburger, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Lidl Hellas and Lidl Cyprus, will step down from his position at the end of February 2026, following four successful years at the helm.

Beginning March 1, 2026, Brandenburger will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Lidl Italy and Lidl Malta, continuing his career within the Lidl Group.

Miltos Forozidis, currently serving as Chief Operations Officer of Lidl Hellas and Lidl Cyprus, will temporarily take over as Chief Executive Officer from March 1, 2026.

Forozidis has been with Lidl for 15 years, during which he has held a range of managerial positions in Greece and acquired extensive international experience, including leadership roles at Lidl Denmark and Lidl Germany.