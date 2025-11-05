Over 60,000 overnight stays expected during Cyprus EU Presidency

Cyprus is stepping up preparations ahead of taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026, with ministries and public services working at full speed to ensure everything is ready on time.

With thousands of delegates expected to arrive for high-level meetings and conferences, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism has announced its fifth public tender, this time to secure hotel rooms in the Limassol district.

This latest competition follows earlier calls through the government’s Electronic Procurement System for accommodation in Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos, forming part of a broader effort to guarantee adequate capacity and quality standards across all host cities.

According to the tender documents, the chosen contractor will be responsible for providing conference facilities, rooms, catering and related services for the events to be held under the Cyprus EU Presidency.

The Deputy Ministry said the contract’s successful execution “is expected to contribute decisively to strengthening the image of the Republic of Cyprus as a capable and reliable organiser of high-level European meetings,” while at the same time underlining the quality of the island’s hospitality sector.

In Limassol, where fifteen conferences are planned, the agreement will be divided into corresponding sections to ensure smooth coordination.

Accommodation costs will be covered either by the contracting authority or by delegates, depending on the event, with the Deputy Ministry funding single-use rooms with breakfast for specified nights.

All other expenses will be borne by delegates themselves, who will be required to prepay one night’s stay as a guarantee, forfeited if cancelled within five days of arrival unless the conference is cancelled for force-majeure reasons.

In the event that a Presidency-funded meeting is called off for any reason, the related hotel booking will also be void, with no compensation owed to the contractor.

The contract also lays down a detailed set of health, safety and operational standards.

Hotels must display clear signage guiding delegates to conference areas, ensure that no parallel activities cause disturbances, and maintain high levels of hygiene throughout the venue.

They will also be required to provide free Wi-Fi in public areas, keep first-aid and fire-safety equipment on hand, and install defibrillators.

In addition, the display of both the Cyprus and EU flags on 2.2-metre poles with silver bases and 180×120 cm flags will be mandatory, as will the inclusion of non-slip surfaces in bathrooms, visible safety signage, and standard amenities such as toilet paper, soap and waste bins in all rooms.

Bids will remain open until 1 pm on November 20, with the unsealing of offers scheduled half an hour later.

While the tender is primarily logistical, it also reflects the broader economic and reputational stakes of the upcoming Presidency.

More than 20,000 delegates will attend around 260 informal meetings across Cyprus, generating roughly 62,500 overnight stays.

The Nicosia accommodation contract, for instance, covers 32,896 overnight stays valued at €165,000 excluding VAT, rising to €195,000 with optional extensions.

In Limassol, a separate tender involves fifteen Presidency conferences, emphasising the city’s growing reputation as a regional conference hub.

Together, these contracts illustrate a cost-controlled and transparent approach that balances fiscal prudence with the opportunity to strengthen Cyprus’ profile as an efficient EU host country.

Beyond their immediate value, they are seen as an investment in the island’s meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector, positioning Cyprus as a credible organiser of European-level business and policy events.

At policy level, the Presidency ties directly into the European Agenda for Tourism 2030, which promotes sustainability, digitalisation and quality service standards across the sector.