A police sergeant is facing a charge over the 2019 death of 15-year-old Stylianos in Kotsiatis, it was reported on Wednesday.

According to a Philenews report, this is the second case before the Nicosia district court linked to the teenager’s suicide. The charge alleges that the 58-year-old sergeant, despite being aware of a prior suicide attempt by Stylianos, failed to investigate properly. The indictment states he gave incorrect instructions to his subordinates.

The sergeant has pleaded not guilty. The case is currently on hold, as a second investigation into Stylianos’ death is ongoing. That case involves 11 other individuals, including the boy’s parents and officials from the social welfare services.

The court was due to hear the case, but a procedural issue arose. One of the defendants in the second case is a prosecution witness in the sergeant’s case. The sergeant’s lawyer, Stavros Demetriou, highlighted this conflict.

District Judge Pavlos Agapitos has scheduled the hearing for December 18. The court will hear submissions from all parties before deciding how to proceed. The case is being handled on behalf of the state by prosecutor Nafsika Gregoriou.

Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou Lottides investigated Stylianos’ death following a cabinet decision on September 11, 2019. The commissioner’s mandate was to identify responsibility across all involved services.

The report, published on November 14, 2019, was sent to the then attorney general, Costas Clerides. Following this, two independent criminal investigators, lawyers Modestos Poyiadjis and Andreas Andreou, were appointed to complete the criminal investigation within two months. Both cases were formally filed in 2021.

The commissioner’s report, made public six years ago, included detailed references to the police. It noted that over 20 reports of domestic violence had been filed, including a conviction of Stylianos’ father for violence against him.

The report stated that police officers and the police violence prevention office failed to account for the presence of minors and the potential psychological harm, despite having access to electronic records that would have revealed the reports.