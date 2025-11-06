The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Thursday announced the market share breakdown of its members for October 2025, providing a detailed overview of trading activity across the local market.

According to the CSE Council, the latest data cover both monthly and cumulative market shares, distinguishing between transactions that include and exclude pre-agreed deals.

The announcement includes four sets of data covering both monthly and cumulative activity.

These comprise members’ market shares including and excluding pre-agreed transactions for October 2025, as well as the corresponding figures for the period from January to October 2025.

The CSE clarified that bond values were not included in the calculation of market share percentages.

These figures provide a snapshot of brokerage activity and liquidity distribution within the Cypriot equities market, reflecting both routine trading volumes and negotiated transactions that occur outside the open market.

The publication of members’ market shares is part of the exchange’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency, keeping market participants informed about trading dynamics and the relative performance of member firms.