The Cyprus Trade Centre in Dubai visited Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, meeting four participating Cypriot companies, as part of its broader effort to strengthen commercial ties with Gulf markets.

The visit highlighted Cyprus’ growing engagement with the region’s industrial and food-processing sector at a time when manufacturers in the Gulf are increasing investment in automation, packaging systems and production-line upgrades.

At the same time, the Trade Centre has operated in Dubai since the late 1970s under the Ministry of Energy, and forms part of the Cypriot government’s long-standing network of overseas trade offices.

It works closely with the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in the UAE and covers all six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

Over the years, it has focused on supporting Cypriot exporters entering Gulf markets, promoting bilateral trade and providing companies with market intelligence, regulatory information and contacts across the region.

Its work also includes organising business missions, coordinating Cypriot participation in major regional exhibitions and assisting Gulf firms exploring investment opportunities in Cyprus.

In this context, its presence at Gulfood Manufacturing forms part of a wider strategy to position Cyprus as a reliable base for industrial technology and food-processing expertise, particularly as the Gulf expands local manufacturing under food-security and industrial diversification plans.

Against this backdrop, Christakis Agathangelou Ltd, located at stand S2-A90, outlined its activity in turnkey dairy-production plants, including systems for Halloumi, Feta and Greek yogurt.

The company designs modular and fully integrated lines for producers seeking to scale up capacity or modernise outdated facilities.

Given the steady rise in demand for Mediterranean white cheeses across the Gulf, its systems have become increasingly relevant for manufacturers seeking European-standard hygiene and efficiency.

In a similar direction, Used Lines and Machines – The Global Marketplace, owned by EEEC (Europe) Ltd and exhibiting at stand S2-B79, discussed its role in the relocation, dismantling and installation of industrial equipment.

The company handles lines from global brands such as KRONES, KHS and TETRA PAK and provides inspections, BNIT evaluations and complete overhauls.

For many producers in the region, refurbished or relocated lines offer a practical and cost-efficient route to expanding output, particularly when production timelines are tight.

Furthermore, Quadra Machinery, at stand S2-A50, presented its integrated fruit and vegetable processing solutions, which are installed across several markets in the Middle East and North Africa.

Working with European suppliers including Jegerings.com, Raytec Vision and Manter, the company provides systems for washing, peeling, cutting, grading and packaging.

As Gulf processors continue to invest in food-safety compliance and fresh-produce automation, demand for such systems has strengthened, especially in the fresh-cut and ready-to-cook segments.

Likewise, Thomason Machinery Ltd, which exhibited at stand S2-B73, showcased its bottling and packaging lines for food, beverage, cosmetics and pharmaceutical companies.

Established in 1977, the firm manufactures filling, capping and labelling systems and supports clients with installation, commissioning and training.

Together with its global client base, this reflects the broader diversification of Cypriot industry into machinery manufacturing and engineering services.

In its assessment of the exhibition, the Cyprus Trade Centre said it welcomed “the strong presence and innovative approach of Cypriot companies at Gulfood Manufacturing 2025, noting that the participation underlines Cyprus’ role as a reliable partner for industrial and processing technologies within the GCC.”