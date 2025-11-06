The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) is seeking applications for a full-time officer position in its European Affairs and Programmes Department, to be based at its central offices in Nicosia.

Keve is the largest business organisation in Cyprus, boasting a network that includes five local chambers, over 9,000 member companies, and 161 professional associations.

According to the chamber, the successful candidate will participate actively in the implementation of European projects and initiatives.

Key duties for the role include coordinating and managing Keve’s participation in approved projects, ensuring compliance with EU regulations and deadlines.

The role involves preparing reports, deliverables, and other project documentation, which includes undertaking surveys, conducting focus groups and interviews, and organising workshops.

Moreoever, the officer will be responsible for communication with European partners, institutions, and stakeholders.

The role also involves handling dissemination and communication activities, such as preparing press releases, creating content for social networks, and organising promotional events and campaigns, they added. Identifying relevant European funding opportunities and calls for proposals is also a key task.

The duties will necessitate travel abroad as well as travel within Cyprus. The officer will work under the guidance and supervision of the Director of the Department of European Affairs and Programmes and the Secretary-General of Keve.

The successful candidate will also execute any other tasks assigned to them.

Requirements and qualifications

A university degree in European Studies, Business Administration, Economics, Political Science, International Relations, Environmental Sciences, or other related fields is required for the post.

The chamber added that postgraduate studies will be considered an additional asset.

Candidates must possess at least one year of experience in the implementation of European (co-)funded projects.

Experience in stakeholder engagement, event organisation, and cooperation with EU institutions is considered essential.

Experience in monitoring project budget expenditure and preparing financial project reports will be considered an advantage, and drafting, preparation, and submission of project proposals will also be considered an advantage.

Excellent written and spoken knowledge of both Greek and English is required, along with the ability to draft and write reports.

The applicant must have excellent computer skills, with proficiency in MS Office and social media management being essential, and familiarity with EU portals will be considered an advantage.

Other necessary attributes include the ability to manage multiple tasks and meet tight deadlines, comfort in public speaking and presentations in both English and Greek, integrity of character, responsibility, reliability, and initiative.

The successful applicant must show willingness to work outside defined hours and possess a team spirit and a clean criminal record.

Keve said that it is offering a salary and other benefits commensurate with qualifications and experience, which include a provident fund and a 13th salary.

Interested parties are asked to submit their curriculum vitae and a cover letter by Monday, November 17, 2025, to the chamber’s human resources department at the following email address [email protected].

All details about the position can be accessed through this link.