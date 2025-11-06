The Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) on Thursday reported that the inflation rate stood at –0.3 per cent in October 2025, meaning that consumer prices were slightly lower than in October 2024.

This marks a period of mild deflation, reflecting a general decrease in the average cost of goods and services over the past year.

Specifically, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October 2025 rose by 0.54 points, reaching 118.25 units, compared to 117.71 units in September 2025.

When compared with October 2024, the largest positive change in the economic categories was recorded in services at 3 per cent.

Conversely, the largest negative changes were observed in electricity at -7.5 per cent and agricultural products at -2.6 per cent.

Comparing the data to September 2025, electricity recorded the largest change, increasing by 1.7 per cent.

Category changes

The most significant changes in the categories of goods and services compared to October 2024 were recorded in clothing and footwear at -6.7 per cent, restaurants and hotels at 4.4 per cent, education at 3.5 per cent, and food and non-alcoholic beverages at -2.1 per cent.

The largest changes when compared to September 2025 were recorded in clothing and footwear with a 3.6 per cent increase and education with a 1.2 per cent increase.

For the period from January to October 2025, compared with the corresponding period of the previous year, the largest changes were recorded in clothing and footwear at -6.2 per cent, restaurants and hotels at 4.7 per cent, education at 3.7 per cent, and recreation and culture at 3.3 per cent.

CPI impact: October 2025 vs October 2024

In terms of year-on-year impact for month of October, the categories with the largest positive impact on the change of the CPI were restaurants and hotels (0.48 units) and education (0.16 units).

The largest negative impact was recorded in the categories food and non-alcoholic beverages (-0.52 units) and clothing and footwear (-0.51 units).

In terms of specific items and services, catering services had the largest positive impact (0.50 units).

The largest negative impacts were seen in clothing (-0.43 units) and electricity (-0.43 units).

Monthly impact on CPI: October 2025 vs September 2025)

The categories with the largest impact on the change of the CPI were clothing and footwear (0.25 units) and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (0.12 units).

Regarding specific goods and services, clothing (0.17 units) had the largest positive impact on the change of the CPI in October 2025 compared to the corresponding index of September 2025.

The statistical service added that fresh fruit (0.15 units) had the largest negative impact.