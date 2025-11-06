The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the trade centre of the Republic of Cyprus in Vienna, participated in the specialised services exhibition, GEWINN-Messe 2025, which took place in Vienna on October 23 and 24.

The ministry announced that Cyprus’ participation in the exhibition is part of the Republic of Cyprus’ broader efforts to promote the country as a centre for international business activities and the provision of professional services.

Within this context, the Commercial Counsellor of the Republic of Cyprus in Vienna, Zacharias Triteos, had the opportunity to inform visitors to the Cypriot stand about the wide range of services offered by Cypriot businesses, as well as the competitive advantages that make Cyprus an attractive destination for business and investment activities.

The GEWINN-Messe 2025 is organised every October at the Vienna Exhibition Centre and has established itself as one of the most important business events of the year, promoting the banking and investment sectors, financial activities, and the economy in general.

This year, more than 6,000 visitors attended approximately 70 interviews, discussions, lectures, and seminars that were held every half hour within the exhibition area.

Over 40 exhibitors (ranging from leading domestic stock exchange companies such as Uniqa Insurance Group and Erste Bank, via the Austrian National Bank and Austrian Mint, to online brokers and asset managers) once again made the GEWINN trade fair 2025 a hotspot for finance enthusiasts.

The exhibition stands were bustling with activity, the organisers said. Visitors took the opportunity to receive personal advice on site, to make new contacts, and to gain exclusive insights into current investment trends.

The exhibition experience was complemented by a diverse supporting programme with over 60 interviews, panel discussions, lectures, and seminars that provided pure inspiration and expertise.

A highlight of the trade fair in 2025 was once again the successful format “Stars of the Hour”.

Every half hour, leading personalities from business and finance presented themselves to GEWINN publisher Georg Wailand on the GEWINN stage.

Among others, WKO President Harald Mahrer, Herbert Eibensteiner (CEO of Voestalpine), Martin Kocher (Governor of the Austrian National Bank), Andreas Brandstetter (CEO of Uniqa Insurance Group), Maximilian Clary and Aldringen (Board Member of Erste Bank), and many other top managers thrilled the audience with exciting insights, success strategies, and clear messages on the economic situation.

“The GEWINN trade fair is unique because it allows visitors to get in direct contact with the leading figures in our economy,” said GEWINN publisher Georg Wailand.