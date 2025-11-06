Demetra Holdings Plc informed investors on Thursday that it completed yet another buyback of its own shares.

The company stated that it successfully purchased a total of 8,300 own shares at a price of 1.635 cents per share on November 5.

The company carried out the buyback through its broker, the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

Moreover, the company’s action was taken in accordance with the relevant authorisation granted by its annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.

The total purchase of 8,300 shares was executed across multiple transactions, each at the price of 1.635 cents.

These transactions involved the purchase of 4,691 shares, 462 shares, 263 shares, 263 shares, 388 shares, 263 shares, 776 shares, 388 shares, and 806 shares, all executed by Demetra Holdings PLC on the specified date and at the single price.