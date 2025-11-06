Cyprus funds sector hailed as fastest-growing in Europe

Eurobank released an announcement on Thursday summarising its participation at the 11th International Funds Summit, held in Nicosia, where the bank underscored its commitment to building investment bridges between Europe and India through Cyprus.

The summit, which took place with the support of Eurobank, explored global trends in alternative investments and opportunities for cross-border cooperation shaping the new era of international funds.

Representing Eurobank, Panayiotis Chrysostomou, Manager of Banking Services and Representative Offices, International Business Banking, took part in the panel “India & Cyprus – Building Bridges in Alternative Investments”, which formed part of the broader Strategic Dialogue: The India Dimension.

The discussion highlighted Cyprus’ emerging role as a strategic gateway for Indian fund managers seeking entry into the European market, while also examining cross-border fund structuring, tax efficiency, institutional capital flows, and innovation in financial services.

Speaking on Eurobank Group’s strategic direction, Chrysostomou stated that “Eurobank recognises the huge prospects of the Indian economy and plays a leading role in connecting India with Europe through Greece and Cyprus”.

With the bank’s upcoming physical presence in Mumbai, Eurobank will become the first Greek and Cypriot banking group to establish operations in India, a move that strengthens financial and business ties between the two regions.

“Cyprus, as an EU member state with a mature financial framework, offers an attractive jurisdictional package and represents an ideal hub for Indian investments and capital seeking reliable access to the European market,” he said.

Referring to Eurobank Group’s wider strategy, Chrysostomou mentioned that the bank is “turning financial diplomacy into action through initiatives such as the India-Greece-Cyprus Business & Investment Council (IGC), which serves as a platform for strengthening trade, investment, and technology ties among the three countries”.

He also pointed to the bank’s recent collaborations with Fairfax Digital Services and LTIMindtree to establish a Global Delivery Centre in India, as well as its partnership with NPCI International to introduce the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Greece and Cyprus.

These partnerships, he explained, are helping to enhance digital connectivity between the European and Indian economies, particularly in technology, payments, and innovation.

“Leveraging its solid financial foundation, international experience, and extensive network and access, Eurobank remains committed to its vision of connecting Europe with dynamic and rapidly growing economies such as India, actively supporting the businesses and investors who will shape a new era of growth,” Chrysostomou said.

It should be mentioned that the summit was co-organised by the Cyprus Investment Funds Association (CIFA) and Invest Cyprus.

It attracted a global audience of fund managers, institutional investors, policymakers, and service providers, with discussions exploring the evolving landscape of alternative investments.

CIFA described the event as a strategic platform for dialogue on growth drivers, regulatory trends, innovation, and cross-border cooperation, reinforcing Cyprus’ standing as a regional hub for fund structuring and administration.

At the event, CIFA President Maria Panayiotou said that Cyprus has evolved into one of Europe’s fastest-growing fund jurisdictions, now hosting over 330 registered investment funds and sub-funds, with Assets Under Management exceeding €10.7 billion.

She added that almost €3 billion is invested into the real economy, serving as proof of the sector’s real and growing contribution.

Panayiotou also emphasised the importance of outward-looking partnerships, saying that “we are building new pathways for cooperation with Greece, India, and the broader Gulf region”.

She said that “Cyprus can serve as a reliable, well-regulated, EU-based partner for emerging and mature markets alike”.

Meanwhile, George Theocharides, chairman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), reaffirmed the regulator’s commitment to responsible and sustainable growth

“Our goal is to further strengthen Cyprus’ position as a trusted, dynamic, and forward-looking jurisdiction within the European and global investment landscape,” he said.

He added that through continuous engagement in national, European, and international forums, Cyprus maintains a strong and respected voice, helping shape the future of financial supervision and the investment funds industry.