Mitsides Public Company Ltd announced on Thursday that its board of directors met to discuss the current state of the company’s activities.

“The board of directors of Mitsides Public Company Ltd held a meeting on November 6, 2025, where it “examined, inter alia, the progress of the group’s operations” the company stated in its announcement.

Mitsides Public Company Ltd is traded on the Cyprus Stock Exchange’s (CSE) regulated market.

The company is primarily known for the production and sale of core products like flour and pasta, along with associated goods such as pasta sauces and tomato products.

Beyond manufacturing, the company imports and distributes a diverse selection of raw materials for the confectionery and baking sectors.