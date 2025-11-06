Caught in the moments between festive cheer and autumnal charm, November is a transitional month. It may not have the loud music festivals of the summer, yet it is a time full of art happenings, cultural productions, new festivals and the much-awaited arrival of the Christmas fairs. Here’s what not to miss!

Cyprus Mushroom Festival – November 2

First up is the exciting Cyprus Mushroom Festival that welcomes November’s first week with a fun(gi) agenda from 10am to 7pm. Erimi village will burst with chefs preparing mushroom-based culinary dishes, serving bites such as crunchy mushroom popcorn, truffle fries and the record-breaking Sauteed Mushrooms dish.

The Kyriakides Mushroom Festival

Live cooking stations will draw in the crowds with their aromas while children can take part in creative workshops. As for the adults, DJ sets, concerts, stand-up comedy shows and participatory competitions will be on.

www.mushroomfestival.cy

Dance Waves Festival – November 2

In its second and final day, this Nicosia festival will present contemporary dance performances from France, Greece and Cyprus. It opens at Engomio Cultural Centre with the French performance Rakke, followed by two solo shows from Greece – Chained by Christiana Kosiari and Obsidian by Ioanna Chrysomalli. Concluding the programme is Panos Malaktou’s No I’m Not performance, adding a Cypriot touch to the festival.

www.facebook.com/dancewavesfestival

2nd Autumn & Halloween Festival – November 2

Still in a Halloween mood, Lumina Botanical Gardens in Kornos welcomes old and young this Sunday for an autumn-inspired festival. The programme includes handicraft workshops for children and adults to make autumn-themed creations, herb planting, storytelling, treasure hunts, theatrical performances and a Garden Fantasy Parade at 4.30pm.

ArtCargo Festival – November 1-15

Arriving for the first time in Cyprus and running for two weeks is the ArtCargo Performing Arts Festival, which is set to transform streets, promenades and everyday spaces of Limassol into a living experiment. Rooted in the city’s carnival spirit and inspired by Europe’s tradition of public art festivals, it will bring public performances to every corner of the city. What’s more, almost the entire programme is language-free and open to all ages, with outdoor performances free for everyone and two indoor shows ticketed. Get ready for theatre, dance, circus and street performances.

www.artcargofest.com

Art Explora – Until November 4

Also happening for the first time is the Art Explora Festival, and the museum-boat has already docked at Limassol Marina. For just a few more days, interactive activities and installations will welcome guests on the boat itself, which operates more like a museum, taking culture across the seas. As of next Monday, events will spread around the city centre as well, bringing concerts, exhibitions, walks, tours and performances to Limassol Marina, Old Port Square and Molos to Rialto Theatre, the Limassol Municipal Arts Centre-Apothikes Papadaki, the Archaeological Museum, and through the streets of the historic centre.

www.artexplora.org/festival/ville/limassol

25th Cyprus Choreography Platform – November 14-16

Dance works and expressive choreographic pieces return to enrich Limassol’s busy cultural November agenda. This leading institution dedicated to the creation and presentation of new contemporary dance works returns to the Rialto for the 25th time, showcasing 13 new pieces. Presenting works are the choreographers Panos Malactos, Demetris Charalambous, Andromachi Dimitriadou Lindahl, Dimitris Chimonas, Diamanto Hadjizacharia, Sotirios Panagoulias, Panayiotis Tofi, Melina Ioannidou, Alexandros M Kyriazis, Charis Iacovou, Elena Christodoulidou and Andria Michaelidou.

www.cypruschoreographyplatform.com

Limassol International Book Fair – November 21-23

The Limassol International Book Fair has become a leading cultural initiative focusing on the book and literature industry and towards the end of the month, it will welcome back book lovers, professionals and esteemed invited guests. The conference will connect publishers, booksellers, authors, librarians and book professionals from Cyprus with colleagues from Greece, Europe and the Arab world, while the General Fair, open to the public, will showcase new and classic book titles, interviews, discussions, presentations, interactive workshops and a big book-related market.

www.limassolbookfair.com

Larnaca Biennale 2025 – Until November 28

In its second month, the 4th Larnaca Biennale continues to display over 100 artworks in its main exhibition spread across venues in the city and the region, while a parallel events programme offers interactive events. In November, creative writing workshops by journalist Eleni Xenou, workshops for children by Theodora Andreou, participatory performances, free film screenings on Monday nights, live music and an exhibition by local Athienou students and residents are on.

www.biennalelarnaca.com

Nicosia International Festival – Until December 28

The capital’s leading cultural festival not only has back-to-back performances this month, but also well into December as well. Acclaimed theatrical productions from Greece will be presented at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre alongside musical performances by rising Cypriot musicians who will premiere new works. Get ready for nine productions in November.

www.facebook.com/NicosiaIntlFestival

Christmas Villages 2025-2026: November 22-January 6

Arriving last but running until the New Year is this year’s revamped edition of the Christmas Villages, which will spread around Agros, Deryneia, Fikardou, Kakopetria, Kalopanayiotis, Kyperounta, Lefkara and Statos-Ayios Photios. Celebrating the festive season with plenty of Christmas cheer, markets and traditional Cypriot character, the villages will entertain locals and visitors once more. A rich programme of cultural events, handicraft workshops, gastronomy experiences, guided village tours and wooden huts with local products awaits as the island gets into the festive spirit!

www.visitcyprus.com/christmas-villages