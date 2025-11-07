The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), as coordinator of the Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus, announced this week that the European Commission’s ENV Deforestation Team has scheduled online training seminars on the Information System for the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

These webinars, set for November 2025, are primarily aimed at businesses that are required to submit due diligence statements via the Information System under the EUDR.

The specific training dates are available on the European Commission’s website.

The seminars are intended for Operators, Traders, their authorised representatives, and relevant professional bodies or associations that represent them.

The goal is to familiarise these key players with the Information System, a crucial element in complying with the new regulation.

Beyond the training seminars, the European Commission’s website also provides detailed information about the Information System.

This includes a User Guide, instructional videos on how the system works, and additional documentation.

Guidance on using “Units of Measurement” is also accessible in a dedicated CIRCABC folder, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry noted.

The information aims to ensure that businesses have comprehensive resources to understand and navigate the new EUDR requirements.