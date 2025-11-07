The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has issued a public warning to investors regarding a series of online platforms that are not authorised to provide investment services or perform investment activities in Cyprus.

In its announcement, CySEC said that the websites listed do not belong to any entity that has been granted authorisation under the relevant piece of legislation governing the provision of investment services and activities within the Republic.

The websites named by the regulator are amazon-forex.com, novatradecore.com, vall-fin.com, daoroyal.com, capitaldealhub.com/AI_app_es, digiteamagency.com/second-income, seamanfx.com, newfuturevip.com, trademarketcup.com, fxtrade.app, and mexc.com.

What is more, the commission stressed that these websites have no legal permission to operate as investment firms or provide related services, warning investors to remain vigilant and verify the legitimacy of any investment entity before engaging in financial transactions.

“CySEC urges investors to consult its website, before conducting business with investment firms, in order to ascertain the entities, which are licensed to provide investment services or investment activities,” the commission said.