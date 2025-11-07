Happening for the first time is the Cyprus Peace Festival, a one-day initiative born from Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Armenian Cypriots, Maronites and other residents of Cyprus and the world, who want to raise their voices for dialogue and togetherness on the island.

The festival will launch this Sunday at the Home for Cooperation and through a series of activities, will focus on building peace through participation, dialogue and shared responsibility. Under the theme Healing for Peace, the festival invites Cyprus’ diverse communities to join forces and explore creative, collaborative expressions of healing, shaping a brighter future for Cyprus.

The event will include workshops such as the Healing for Peace: Systemic Sculpture workshop with psychologist Andri Christoudia, the Colours of Hope: Community Art workshop with art teacher Ioanna Kannaris, a panel discussion titled Peace in Cyprus: Trauma, healing and the next generation with participating psychologists, political analysts from Volt Cyprus who support the event, journalists (in English) and a performance by the Bi-Communal Choir for Peace by Lena Melanidou.

“Through art, dialogue, workshops and shared experiences,” say organisers, “the Cyprus Peace Festival creates a space where we can collectively transform pain into possibility and envision peace not as an abstract idea, but as a way of living together with dignity, empathy and hope.”

1st Cyprus Peace Festival

Inaugural one-day festival for peace. With workshops, activities, performances and panel discussions. November 9. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 10am-6pm. Free admission. Registrations needed. Facebook event: Cyprus Peace Festival 2025