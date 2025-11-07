As part of the 4th Larnaca Biennale’s parallel events agenda, distinguished journalist and author Eleni Xenou invites logophiles to a creative writing workshop. Under the title Apotipomata, the Greek-language workshop on Saturday morning will look at how we tell stories, what the traces of our personal stories are and how we can uncover them through storytelling and writing.

Held between 10am and 1pm at the cosy, art-filled space of Nima Concept Store in Larnaca, the workshop builds upon the Biennale’s 2025 theme Along Lines and Traces. Responding to this concept, the workshop examines what the concepts of ‘lines and traces’ actually mean for all of us in our personal journeys and how they shape the collective experience. Can writing help each person clarify their own traces as well as those of others?

An intimate group of participants will gather to be guided by Xenou. A few slots remain and €12 tickets can be purchased through the Larnaca Biennale’s Ticket Tailor platform. As a well-respected and acclaimed journalist and writer, Xenou’s workshops gather people from all walks of life and all writing levels.

With over two decades of experience as journalist, columnist and editor in major media organisations in Cyprus, her work is well known and loved on the island and beyond. In recent years, she has focused more on literary writing, while continuing to maintain weekly columns in Kathimerini. Her literary work includes three short story collections as well as two theatrical monologues, both of which have been staged in Cyprus. This week, it is all about Apotipomata as Larnaca Biennale’s events continue to unfold until the end of November.

Next up on the Biennale’s agenda is a curated series of short and long feature film screenings presented by the Larnaka Cinema Society, a live music project, the final The Art of Together workshops and an exhibition of Athienou students and residents inspired by local culture, history and traditions. More details can be found at: www.biennalelarnaca.com/events.

Meanwhile, the Biennale’s main exhibition is open at the Larnaca Municipal Art Gallery, Pierides Museum, Common Ground Gallery, Larnaca Municipal Market, Apothiki 79, Larnaca Medieval Castle, Zouhouri Square, Piale Pasha, Larnaca Salt Lake, Kallinikeio Municipal Museum (Athienou) and Costas Argyrou Museum (Mazotos). To plan your visit to the sites and learn more about the artworks, the ArtVolt Applicationallows you to scan and discover the selected art pieces and artists.

