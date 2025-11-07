This Friday, Alpha CK Gallery welcomes the new body of work by Cypriot painter Zenon Jepras, titled Relocations. Running until November 17, the exhibition features 14 large-scale paintings, forming a continuation of a series first showcased at the artist’s solo exhibition in London last June.

In his new work, Jepras explores the theme of human relocation and adaptation, whether as a matter of personal choice or necessity. Through his distinctive narrative style, he depicts figures and families who change places of residence, carrying memories, experiences and emotions as they strive to adjust to new realities.

As the artist notes in the exhibition catalogue: “The relationship between memory, identity and the everyday things that we personalise and imbue with emotion is often lost in the drive for success or survival, to reach the destination. To paint is to unpack. A picture can reveal the beauty and absurdities of the journeys that we undertake to find safe passage through existential threats and anxieties that come at us every day, both real and imagined.”

Jepras’ images, deeply personal and experiential, convey universal feelings and experiences that resonate with every viewer. Through his painting, the artist addresses the human need for security, identity and resilience in the face of a constantly changing world.

Relocations

New art exhibition by Zenon Jepras. November 7-17. Alpha C.K. Gallery, Nicosia. Tel: 22-751325. www.ackgallery.com