A small wildfire in the Troodos mountain village of Gourri was brought under control “within a few minutes”, the forestry department said on Saturday.

The fire broke out at 2.10pm and was brought under control at 2.30pm, with the forestry department saying that “a small area of wild grass” had been burnt as a result.

Five firefighters from the forestry department, as well as five volunteers from the village and two fire engines were involved in the operation.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are underway.