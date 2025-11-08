The Human Element

Award-winning composer, guitarist and producer George Solonos returns to Nicosia for a one-of-a-kind concert this month at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre. On November 12, Solonos will step onto the stage with his string quartet to bring an electrifying night of music to the capital’s audiences.

After international distinctions in film scoring, recent festival awards and tours across major European stages, the time has come for Solonos to perform in front of Cypriot listeners again. “Expect powerful original compositions from his personal journey,” say organisers, “alongside reimagined renditions of beloved songs performed with passion and unique energy.”

Joining him on stage are Christos Katsounotos on guitar and vocals, Andreas Paraschos on bass and Constantinos Pavlides on drums. The string quartet of the night will be comprised of Marios Ioannou on first violin, Marios Pavlou on second violin, Sorin Alexandru Horlea on viola and Robert Grod on cello. The concert is free to attend and has a €5 charity contribution as all proceeds will be donated to a good cause.



