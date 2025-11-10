U.S. President Donald has pardoned at dozens of allies accused of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, including Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Jeffrey Clark and Sidney Powell, a top U.S. Justice Department official said on Monday.

Trump, in a proclamation dated on Friday, said the move would end “a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 presidential election and continue the process of national reconciliation,” according to a document posted on X by Ed Martin, who oversees the department’s weaponization group.