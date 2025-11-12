Total employment in the Cyprus government reached 54,976 people in October 2025, marking a small increase of 92 employees or 0.2 per cent compared with the same month in 2024.

According to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat), the rise was mainly driven by growth in the educational service, which saw employment increase by 2.7 per cent.

By contrast, the civil service and the security forces recorded declines of 1.0 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.

Compared with October 2024, the largest increase in total government employment was recorded among employees with contracts of definite duration, which rose by 2.5 per cent.

The biggest decline was seen among hourly paid workers, whose numbers fell by 1.2 per cent.

Within the breakdown of employee categories by service, the most notable rise was in employees with contracts of indefinite duration within the educational service, where employment grew by 19.7 per cent.

The sharpest decline was observed among employees with contracts of definite duration in the security forces, where employment dropped by 71.8 per cent.

Authorities explained that this substantial decrease was mainly due to the completion and non-renewal of specific definite duration contracts in July 2025.

For the period between January and October 2025, the average total government employment increased by 0.7 per cent compared with the corresponding period in 2024.

Government employment includes staff in the civil service, educational service, and security forces.

The civil service covers employees in ministries, departments, and services, while the educational service includes personnel in school units as well as staff from the Cyprus Productivity Centre and the Higher Hotel Institute of Cyprus.

The security forces comprise members of the police service, the fire service, and the National Guard.

In each of these three categories, employees are classified as permanent staff, employees with contracts of indefinite or definite duration, and hourly paid workers, which include regular, casual, and seasonal staff.

Members of the House of Representatives are not included in the employment data.