As part of the worldwide commemoration of the 150th anniversary of “Vande Mataram” Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) Cyprus, in collaboration with the Help2Live Foundation, organised a vibrant celebration at Parklane Resort, Limassol on November 9, 2025, bringing together over 130 members of the Indian community from diverse cultural organisations and corporate companies.

The event formed part of a global initiative by Indian missions and diaspora organisations to celebrate “Vande Mataram” — a song that became a symbol of India’s strength, unity and devotion to the Motherland during the freedom movement.

For the Indian diaspora abroad, “Vande Mataram” holds special significance. It serves as a reminder of India’s cultural roots and timeless values, inspiring the younger generation to stay connected to their heritage. The song’s message of unity, gratitude and love for the Motherland resonates strongly even outside India, reinforcing a sense of pride and belonging among Indians across the world.

It was a thrilling moment as the gathering came together for the full rendition of “Vande Mataram”, joined by officials from the High Commission of India. The evening featured a mesmerising light show depicting the story and spirit of “Vande Mataram”, as well as patriotic dance performances by the Indian diaspora and a craft masterclass for children, followed by delightful refreshments.

Speaking on the occasion, Country Secretary of HSS Cyprus, Shri Sharma, emphasised the importance of helping children of Indian origin understand and value India’s rich cultural heritage. He highlighted that “Vande Mataram” is not merely a song, but a symbol of unity, strength and devotion to the Motherland.

“Our vision is that when the 200th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’ is celebrated, our children will carry this legacy forward with the same pride and reverence,” he added.

The celebration reflected the enduring message of “Vande Mataram” — unity, courage and faith — connecting Indians across the world with their shared cultural and patriotic roots.

About ‘Vande Mataram’

“Vande Mataram” (“I Bow to Thee, Mother”) was composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in the 1870s and first appeared in his novel Anandamath (1882). It became a rallying cry for India’s freedom movement and continues to inspire pride and devotion among Indians across the world.

More information may be found in the gallery below: