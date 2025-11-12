Okay, so it’s November.

But Cyprus is still warmer than most places on the planet. And even though we’re not in the throes of our 40-degree-plus summers, we still need to drink.

Water, that is. Because, as we reach for frappé after frappé, bubbly sodas or steaming cups of sketo, we’re missing out on the one liquid we need most of all: water.

Good old H₂O isn’t just about thirst. Sure, you may have bought yourself the latest Stanley – or a more cost-effective water bottle from Jumbo. But the real question is: are you actually drinking from it?

Because mild dehydration – even as little as a 1–2 per cent drop in body water – can leave you foggy, irritable and tired. And research shows it affects how quickly we think, how well we focus and even how anxious we feel.

One University of Connecticut study found that mild dehydration significantly worsened mood, energy and concentration in both men and women. Another paper in Nutrients showed that better hydration improved alertness and calmness, while low fluid intake was linked to higher tension and fatigue. And the Journal of Applied Physiology notes that staying well hydrated helps regulate the body’s cortisol response – the very hormone that spikes with stress.

Now, Cyprus life doesn’t make this easy: there’s easily six months of summer heat; endless air-conditioning dries us out and our long working hours are punctuated by Nescafé. Add poor sleep – something more and more islanders struggle with — and you’ve got a recipe for running on empty.

The fix, however, isn’t complicated. Start your morning with a glass of water before your first frappé. Keep a refillable bottle on your desk and actually drink from it – one before lunch, one before the drive home. If plain water bores you, toss in lemon, cucumber or fresh mint – the markets here are full of them. And remember: once you feel thirsty, you’re already mildly dehydrated.

Tomorrow, check in mid-afternoon. Foggy? Stressed? Before another espresso, sip some water and give it five minutes. You might be surprised how much clearer – and calmer – you feel.

Because on an island that’s experiencing record high temperatures, feeling good is more than simply sea and sun. If there’s one thing you need to do in Cyprus, it’s keep yourself hydrated. Yes, even in winter!