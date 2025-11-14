A new digital platform for social care structures, designed to give the public clear and immediate access to all approved facilities under its supervision has been launched, the social welfare deputy ministry announced on Friday.

The ministry said the platform, available through socialcare.org.cy, brings together information on social care services in one place.

It lists facilities by district and municipality, population group, and type of programme.

Each entry includes contact details to help users reach the relevant service quickly.

According to the announcement, the platform covers a wide range of structures. These include homes for the elderly and disabled, nurseries, supported housing for independent living, adult day centres, community-based caregivers, child protection services, employment centres, and living units for people with disabilities. It also features other specialised programmes for people who need additional support.

The ministry stated that the platform is part of its broader effort to modernise social welfare services. Officials said the aim is to offer citizens easy, reliable, and transparent access to the full network of approved structures.

By mapping all social care facilities in a single digital environment, the ministry said it expects to improve public access to support and protection services.

As of Friday evening, the website is only accessible in Greek.