Roads leading to the mountains will be closed next week for works.

From November 17 to 21, from 8am till 3pm, the roads from the Limassol-Platres and Saittas-Pera Pedi junction till the Pera Pedi-Saittas and Moniatis junction will be closed to traffic.

The forestry department explained that it would be carrying out forestry works, such as pruning and woodcutting, to help protect the Troodos forest and communities from fires.

In the meantime, the forestry department has completed restoration and upgrading works at the viewpoint along the Troodos-Prodromos road and it is now open to the public.