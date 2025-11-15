Steph Curry matched Michael Jordan’s record for the most 40-point games in the NBA after the age of 30 as he continued his stellar form.

Golden State Warriors star Curry scored 49 points in a 109-108 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, two days after notching 46 points in a 125-120 victory over the Texans.

Curry equalled Chicago Bulls legend Jordan’s 44 games of 40 points or more since turning 30, while he joined Jordan and LeBron James as the only players aged 37 or older to score 40-plus points in consecutive fixtures.

The Warriors swept a two-game mini-series in San Antonio over three nights and won for the third time in their past four games overall.

San Antonio led by 10 early in the fourth quarter before Curry, Gary Payton II and Brandin Podziemski shot Golden State back in front at 101-100 with 3:37 remaining.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama jumped over a defender for a tip-in to expand the lead to 108-105 with 1:06 left. Jimmy Butler III’s layup cut the gap to a point, and after a stunning block by Wembanyama and a miss by the Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox, Curry drove the lane and was fouled with 6.4 seconds to play.

Curry made both free throws. After a timeout, San Antonio went back to Fox, whose contested jumper at the buzzer bounced twice on the rim before falling away.