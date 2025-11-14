Circulating text messages asking beneficiaries to follow a link to correct their personal information in the national health system (Gesy) are a scam and should not be opened, the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) warned on Friday.

“The HIO and Gesy have nothing to do with these messages,” the organisation said in a statement.

The scam messages are sent via SMS and instruct recipients to follow a link. The HIO advised the public not to open the link and to delete the message immediately.

It stressed that neither the HIO nor Gesy would ever request passwords, login details, payment information, or any other personal data via text message, nor would they instruct beneficiaries to carry out financial transactions through links.