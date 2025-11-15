A culture of effective project management needs to be established in Cyprus to ensure the public benefits from governmental spending on major infrastructure and development initiative, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said on Friday.

“The government has made a clear commitment to modernise the way public projects are designed, implemented and evaluated,” he said, speaking at the 9th project management conference in Nicosia.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to modernise the management and implementation of public projects, as well as their evaluation, and stressed that these measures were essential to ensure public administration was sufficiently equipped for current and future challenges.

“Whether we are talking about a safer road network, more resilient public buildings or upgraded transport infrastructure, (…) these are not just projects, but investments in the future of Cyprus,” he said.

Vafeades emphasised that the value of projects was not merely to be determined by its progress or financial execution, but by their long-term impact on the country´s progress, adding that the government laid particular emphasis on ensuring that publicly funded projects benefitted residents and enhanced the overall quality of life on the island.

Concluding his address, the minister underlined the need for closer cooperation between the public and private sectors, academia and professional bodies as Cyprus confronts challenges such as climate resilience, digital transformation, sustainable mobility and infrastructure upgrades, stressing that these required a measured and rational use of resources.