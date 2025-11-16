The planned electricity interconnection between Cyprus and Greece forms part of the broader India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) initiative, President Nicos Christodoulides said on Sunday.

Speaking to journalists after a memorial service for fallen and deceased Cypriot National Guard personnel in Nicosia, Christodoulides explained that the interconnector is one of several projects within the IMEC framework, which aims to strengthen cooperation between the EU, the US, and regional partners.

“The India-Middle East-Europe connection is an important project that brings the EU and the U.S. closer together, and within this larger IMEC framework, specific projects will certainly help with its implementation,” he said.

Asked whether the Cyprus-Greece-Israel electricity interconnection takes on a new geopolitical dimension considering statements from the Greek Energy Minister, Christodoulides said: “Within this framework, the electricity interconnection and many other initiatives are being developed, with further actions to be announced by the EU during Cyprus’ Presidency.”

He emphasized that the focus is on tangible projects rather than declarations or goals. “We are talking about concrete initiatives that will strengthen the prospects of IMEC, while also demonstrating in practice the genuine interest of the EU in the broader Middle East,” Christodoulides added.