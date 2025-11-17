Police on Monday arrested a 43-year-old man accused of sharingchild sexual abuse material on social media.

According to the police, the case was investigated by the police’s cybercrime department after information emerged that a user had shared two files containing such material via an account on the platform.

The investigation later identified the 43-year-old as the suspected owner of the account that shared the files.

During a subsequent search of the suspect’s house, the police seized two mobile phones and a laptop, which are set to undergo forensic examination.

The 43-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

The police’s cyber crime department is investigating a case involving the acquisition, possession or distribution of material depicting the sexual abuse of a minor.