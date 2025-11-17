Belgium will buy defensive kamikaze drones from a Latvian company, the defence ministry said, after a string of incursions that have disrupted airports, military bases and a nuclear plant.

Belgian officials have said the incursions bear the hallmark of Russian interference, while acknowledging they have no proof. Russia has denied any involvement.

Defence Minister Theo Francken said he had signed an agreement in Riga on Monday with Latvia’s Origin Robotics to buy its autonomous “blaze” drones, which can be used to detect and destroy hostile drones.

“In a couple of weeks, we will also have these counterdrones strengthening our capabilities,” he wrote on X, alongside a photo of himself holding one of the drones at the company’s plant.

The drone deal was part of a 50 million euro ($57.99 million) anti-drone package, his ministry added, without saying how much of that would go to Origin Robotics.

Francken said he was ultimately planning to invest 500 million euros in a much bigger anti-drone package, featuring advanced radar systems and expanded jamming capabilities. He did not say when that would be complete.

When asked about the drone incursions in the past, Francken has said Belgium is being closely monitored because of Russian assets frozen at Brussels-based securities depository Euroclear.

The EU has proposed using those funds to finance Ukraine. Russia has threatened to make a “painful response” if that happens.