Primary school teachers’ union Poed will be striking on November 26 from 7.30am till 9am to protest the proposed teacher evaluation plan, a week after unions Oelmek and Isotita are set to stage a work stoppage and gather outside parliament.

On that day – November 19 – Poed will be sending a delegation to join the protest.

Poed chairwoman Myria Vasiliou told the Cyprus News Agency that the organisation’s executive committee’s decision was subject to developments, meaning that if the House education committee did not convene to discuss the teacher evaluations, then the union’s decision would not be activated.

However, if it did discuss the issue, then Poed would decide a possible escalation of measures at its next meeting.