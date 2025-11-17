Garbage, plastics, metals, tires were among the two tons of waste collected in a clean-up of the Paphos port on Sunday, the ports authority said on Monday.

The clean-up was carried out as a collective effort involving the environment department, the fisheries department, the municipality of Paphos, the University of Beirut, professional divers, volunteers and several other organisations.

In their statement, the ports authority emphasised the importance of such collaborative efforts in protecting the marine ecosystem and preserving its wealth, and expressed its gratitude to all those who contributed.