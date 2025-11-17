President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman will be meeting on Thursday at 8.30am in Nicosia, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis announced on Monday.

The meeting will take place at the UN special representatives’ residence in the Nicosia airport area in the buffer zone.

Christodoulides will be attending the meeting with “the same constructive spirit and sincere political will, in the framework of our effort to resume substantive negotiations from where they left off at Crans Montana,” Letymbiotis said.

The aim, he reiterated, was “a solution of the Cyprus problem on the basis of the framework set out by relevant UN Security Council resolutions and on the basis of EU principles and values.”

On Sunday, Christodoulides said “a lot will become clear,” particularly regarding the future of efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue, following his upcoming meeting with Erhurman.