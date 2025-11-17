A series of overnight road closures will disrupt key routes in Nicosia this week as worn asphalt pavements are replaced, the municipality announced on Monday.

Works will run nightly from 8pm to 6am the following morning, with officials emphasising that each stretch will reopen promptly once the new pavement and signage are installed.

The closures will affect Limassol avenue on November 17, between the intersection with RIK avenue and Athalassas avenue in Aglandjia, heading toward the motorway.

On November 18, Kennedy avenue will be closed from Makariou 3 Avenue to Stasinou street, impacting parts of Nicosia district and Strovolos municipality.

Work will continue the night of November 19 on Kennedy avenue, between Esperidon and Karpenisiou streets.

Finally, on November 20, Kyrenia avenue will be closed from Athalassis to Tamasou Street in Aglandjia.

Authorities say the traffic arrangements aim to support residents, workers and passers-by, urging drivers to follow posted detour signs carefully.

The municipality acknowledged the inconvenience and asked for the public’s cooperation to ensure swift work with minimal disruption, stressing the improvements will ultimately benefit the neighbourhoods.