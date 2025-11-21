According to the latest data submitted by the foreign office to parliament, the Cypriot diaspora numbers between 650,000 and 760,000, potentially surpassing the 719,252 Cypriots residing on the island.

The largest diaspora communities are found in the United Kingdom, which hosts between 350,000 and 450,000 Cypriots, followed by the United States with 70,000 to 80,000 residents.

Other significant communities include Australia (80,000), Greece (70,000), Canada (35,000), and South Africa (35,000), with smaller populations scattered across the rest of Europe and Africa.

The presence of a global Cypriot community has long shaped cultural, economic, and political ties with the homeland.

Disy MP Nikos Georgiou highlighted that many diaspora members express a strong desire to maintain connections with Cyprus, invest, or even return permanently.

However, he lambasted bureaucratic hurdles the diaspora face, including time-consuming procedures for identity cards and passports.

“Many of them are faced with prolonged procedures, even for the most basic things,” Georgiou said.

To strengthen engagement with expatriates, the foreign office has introduced initiatives aimed at improving communication and services.

These include regular online dialogue with diaspora institutions, the expansion of consular services, the establishment of new honorary consulates in key countries, and the launch of an e-platform to provide online information for Cypriots abroad.

Special attention is also being given to younger generations, through cooperation agreements with academic and research institutions, offering scholarships and limited-duration employment opportunities.

Officials emphasise the strategic and cultural importance of the diaspora. The government sees Cypriots living abroad not only as an extension of the nation but also as a potential economic and intellectual asset.

Efforts to repatriate or integrate expatriates aim to ensure that bureaucratic hurdles do not discourage their return.

“The Cypriots of the diaspora are a national asset and have proven their commitment for years,” Georgiou said.

“It is the state’s duty to support them substantially in the reintegration process.”

The dispersal of Cypriots across multiple continents reflects historical migration patterns, often driven by economic opportunities, education, or indeed the political events of 1974.

Communities abroad maintain strong cultural, religious, and social ties with Cyprus, hosting events and organisations that celebrate Cypriot heritage, language, and cuisine.

These networks help keep younger generations connected, even as they integrate into their host countries.

By providing digital platforms, improved consular support, and youth-focused programmes, officials hope to foster enduring connections and enable expatriates to contribute to the island’s social, cultural, and economic life.

With up to 760,000 Cypriots abroad, a so-called “second Cyprus” represents not just a population statistic but a vital extension of the nation itself.