Port operator DP World Limassol on Friday announced that it recently organised a beach & ocean clean-up day in Limassol’s Dasoudi area.

According to the company, this was “part of the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and ocean conservation”.

“Working alongside Blue Thunder Diving and with the support of AKTI Project & Research Centre, a team of volunteers collected over 200kg of waste from the seabed, contributing to a cleaner and healthier coastal environment,” the company said.

It added that “the initiative forms part of the company’s broader sustainability efforts, aligned with DP World’s global “Our World, Our Future” strategy and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 14 – Life Below Water”.

The clean-up, titled “Small Actions, Big Impact”, aimed to raise awareness about marine protection and demonstrate how collaboration can drive meaningful environmental change.

“At DP World Limassol, we believe that even the smallest actions can make a profound difference,” said DP World Limassol CEO Simon Pitout.

“By joining our forces to protect our shores, we are not only preserving the beauty of our marine environment but also building a sustainable future for our community,” he added.

“Looking ahead, DP World’s 2026 Sustainability Plan includes additional initiatives designed to protect marine ecosystems and further strengthen community engagement,” Pitout concluded.