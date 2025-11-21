Roadworks will be carried out over the coming days in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca.

On November 25, works will be underway on the Limassol-Nicosia motorway, lasting till December 4, from Monday to Thursday, between 8pm and 5.30am the next day. One lane towards Nicosia will be closed during the works.

On November 27 and 28 from 8.30am till 2.30pm hard shoulder restoration works will be carried out on the Kofinou-Larnaca motorway. The left lane will be closed for the works.

On November 26 and 27, from 9pm till 5.30am the next day, road resurfacing works will be carried out on the Limassol-Nicosia motorway near the Kotsiatis and Dhali industrial area exits.

All three lanes towards Nicosia will be closed for about 3km and traffic will be diverted to the opposite side of the motorway. The exit to Kotsiatis will also be closed to traffic.

On November 23, from 7am till 4pm, road maintenance work will be carried out on the Parekklisia-Eptagonia road in Limassol. Traffic will be alternated with temporary traffic lights.

On the Larnaca airport-Ayia Napa motorway, from November 24 to December 19, except Sundays, from 8.30am till 4.30pm, pruning and cleaning works will be carried out along the entire length of the motorway. During that time, the hard shoulder will be closed.

From November 25 to 28, from 7.30am till 3pm, cleaning works will be carried out on the Larnaca-Nicosia motorway, from Rizoelia to Athienou. Part of the hard shoulder will be closed during the works.

On the weekend of November 29 and 30, from 6.30am till 1.30pm, reflectors will be installed or replaced on the central island of the Nicosia-Larnaca motorway, as well as on the central lane of the Nicosia-Akaki road.

Furthermore, on November 24, Limassol avenue in Nicosia will be closed to traffic for road resurfacing works from 8pm till 6am the next day from the junction with Aglandjia avenue to the junction with Armenias avenue, in both directions.

If not completed, works will continue on November 25, closing the road in the direction of the city centre.

Motorists are urged to follow the signs.