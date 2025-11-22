Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens convicted of criminal offences on the territory of Belarus, the state news agency Belta reported on Saturday.

The move was made in accordance with agreements reached between Lukashenko and U.S. President Donald Trump at the request of Ukraine, the agency quoted Lukashenko’s spokesperson Natalia Eismont as saying.

Kyiv’s prisoner exchange coordination committee said on the Telegram messaging app later on Saturday that Ukraine had received 31 civilians from Belarus.

“Women and men detained in Belarus and sentenced to various terms of imprisonment ranging from two to 11 years are returning to Ukraine,” the committee said.

“We express our gratitude to the United States of America and President Donald Trump for their fruitful work in returning Ukrainian civilians and military personnel from Belarus and Russia,” it added.

The freed Ukrainians will receive all necessary medical care and rehabilitation, the committee said.

On Thursday, Lukashenko freed two Roman Catholic priests convicted of “serious crimes against the state” following diplomatic contacts with the Vatican, Belta reported.

Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has freed several hundred prisoners since mid-2024 as he seeks to mend relations with the West after years of sanctions over his human rights record and backing for Russia’s war in Ukraine. U.S. President Trump this month named a special envoy to Belarus and tasked him with negotiating further releases.