Cinema legend Kevin Spacey presented the sold-out premiere of his musical show “Songs & Stories”, on November 16, 2025 in Limassol, in an evening when time seemed to stop, and every viewer became part of a piece of history.

Spacey, a two-time Academy Award winner, as well as BAFTA, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award and Tony Award recipient, took the stage, enthralling his audience.

The evening was filled with some of the greatest jazz hits, accompanied by incredible energy, dancing, and even tap-dancing, which was greeted with thunderous excitement. But the music was only part of the magic; between the songs, Spacey shared personal memories and stories from Hollywood, theatre, and his own life, each recollection filled with emotion, wisdom and remarkable depth.

This was not just a concert, or evening of stories… this was a return — bright, powerful and triumphant!

Earlier, upon arriving at the Monte Caputo concert hall, Spacey navigated the red carpet through a sea of fans, which erupted into applause, giving him a welcome worthy of only the most beloved artists.

The artist thanked the audience for their incredible support and admitted applause fills him with deep gratitude, fuelling his desire to continue creating. Meanwhile, at the end of the show, he received an extended standing ovation, with many of the audience remaining thereafter, to discuss the performance and process their emotions.

Ultimately, the show proved that real art transcends all boundaries, and that talent and charisma can once again ignite hearts across the world. Thus, the premiere of “Songs & Stories” in Limassol is sure to be remembered as one of the most brilliant cultural events in Cyprus.

