Inspired by selected works from the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation’s (BoCCF’s) exhibition “Cyprus Insula”, the art therapy workshop “Fewer barriers-More senses-Better society” invites adults of all ages to explore the concept of Cypriot identity through discussion and artistic creation*.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore various aspects of their personal and collective identity as shaped by the continuities and discontinuities of the island’s history. The aim is to create a comprehensive picture of the self-using visual materials and dialogue. This workshop will offer an experience of creative expression, self-awareness and collective connection.

The workshop will be facilitated by art therapist and visual artist Lenia Georgiou, a member of the Italian Professional Association of Art Therapists (APIArt) and the European Federation of Art Therapists (EFAT).

The workshop is being held as part of the Foundation’s multi-sensory “Aisthisis” museum experience.

*No artistic knowledge or skills are required. We invite you to express yourself creatively with a spirit of exploration.

Date: November 28, 2025

November 28, 2025
Time: 6-7.30pm

Venue: Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (Lykourgou Street)

Limited number of participants/Free participation

Reservations required: 22-128175

Events and workshops take place in observance of all necessary protection measures for the health and safety of visitors and staff, and are accessible to vulnerable groups.

You can find more information on the website of the Cultural Foundation: www.boccf.org, as well as on the official pages of the Foundation on Facebook & Instagram (@boccf)

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (BoCCF)