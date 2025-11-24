This festive season, Bean Bar, the favourite brand of coffee lovers, is launching limited-edition flavours and actively supporting Simba Animal Aid.

Bean Bar is asking its friends to support the shelter and the animals that weren’t born so lucky or that, at some point, through no fault of their own, found themselves on the streets.

Based on the brand’s philosophy of engaging in positive, everyday acts of kindness, the campaign is drawing on the festive season to turn the Bean Bar experience into support and solidarity, bringing the Christmas spirit to life.

Coffee lovers can enjoy four new creations during the holiday season: White Toffee Nut Cacao, consisting of white chocolate with toffee nut and winter spices; Orange & Cinnamon Cacao, a combination of milk chocolate with orange and cinnamon; the warm and aromatic Butterscotch Wonderland Latte with butterscotch and cinnamon; the festive Gingerbread Star Cookie, which perfectly complements the sweet experience of the season.

For every purchase from this year’s festive menu, Bean Bar will donate 20 per cent of the proceeds to Simba Animal Aid Cyprus, actively supporting the shelter’s important work.

At the same time, Bean Bars operating inside Alphamega Hypermarkets in Engomi, Kapsalos, Metropolis Mall and Acropolis, will be collecting food, leashes, toys and other essential items donated by the public.

The initiative also includes two separate activities: people who adopt a stray dog from participating shelters during the campaign will receive a Puppy Starter Kit free of charge while three lucky customers who order any limited-edition product through the Bean Bar app will win three months’ worth of dry dog food.

“At a time when we are all looking for ways to bring a little more joy, we wanted to create a campaign with a real impact,” notes Bean Bar Brand Manager Antonia Koumettou. “With the slogan: ‘One sip, one gift, one tail wag at a time’, we’re inviting our community to come together and make this holiday season one filled with love, warmth and joyful animals. We support and encourage adoption. It’s a small act that will change two lives: yours and your four-legged forever friend’s.”

Bean Bar continues its socially responsible journey, turning festive delights into actions that make a difference. And during these holidays, we enjoy the Bean Bar experience by spreading joy and positive vibes.. one sip, one gift, one tail wag at a time!