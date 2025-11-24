Pizza Hut Cyprus is enhancing its menu with a wave of flavour, unveiling an exciting new range of pizzas, starters and dipping sauces designed to satisfy every taste, from the ultimate meat lover to the plant-based foodie.

The new additions bring even more variety to Pizza Hut’s much-loved menu, introducing bold combinations, signature dipping sauces and a modern twist on timeless favourites.

New pizzas packed with flavour

Leading the lineup is the Hot Shot Pizza, an instant classic featuring pepperoni, jalapeño, cheddar and mozzarella for those who crave a little heat. The Triple Meat Pizza combines mozzarella, pepperoni, ham and bacon, a true feast for meat lovers, while the Garlic Smoke House Pizza adds a smoky, savoury touch with a garlic base sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni and bacon.

For cheese enthusiasts, the Five Cheese Pizza takes indulgence to another level with a rich blend of mozzarella, cheddar, halloumi, white cheese and kefalotyri cheese. Meanwhile, the Burger Pizza takes its flavour to the next level with minced meat, bacon, onion, tomato, mozzarella and Pizza Hut’s unique Burger Sauce.

Expanding plant-based choices

Responding to growing demand for sustainable and meat-free dining, Pizza Hut Cyprus is proud to make its ZERO MEAT range a permanent part of the menu. The lineup includes the Plant-Based Supreme, Vegaroni and Veggie n’ Ch**se, featuring coconut oil-based cheese substitutes and flavourful plant-based proteins like buffalo-flavoured soya strips and double vegaroni.

Starters and sides to share

Two new starters join the table: the Bread Sticks with Herbs, freshly baked and seasoned with aromatic herbs and the Mozzarella Garlic Bread Sticks, baked to perfection with butter and a topping of melted mozzarella.

Additionally, the new Burger Sauce will now be available across WingStreet and side orders, a creamy, tangy blend with notes of mustard and dill that perfectly complements any meal.

With these new additions, Pizza Hut Cyprus continues its mission to deliver the perfect combination of quality, innovation and the unmistakable joy of sharing pizza with family and friends.