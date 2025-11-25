The leaders of the European countries supporting Ukraine, the so-called coalition of the willing, on Tuesday insisted to keep pressuring Russia with sanctions in a video call with U.S. Secretary of Marco Rubio, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

“Since pressure remains the only language Russia responds to, we will continue to increase it until there is a genuine willingness to engage on a credible path toward peace,” she said in post on X.

She said the coalition will keep on supporting Ukraine and that a central point in the negotiations is the financing of Ukraine, which include the use of frozen Russian sovereign assets.