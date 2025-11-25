Building permit issued – Operations expected to begin in 2027

Green Dot Cyprus announces that it has secured the building permit for the construction of its privately owned, state-of-the-art packaging waste management facility. This development marks the beginning of the project’s construction phase, which is expected to significantly upgrade the country’s recycling infrastructure. The plant will be built on a total area of 20,000 sq. m. in the heavy-industry zone of Tseri, with operations estimated to start within 2027.

The new facility is a strategic project for the sustainable management of packaging waste in Cyprus. The plant will have a design capacity of up to 36,000 tonnes of waste per year on a single shift. It will operate as a reception, sorting, and processing unit for paper and PMD packaging waste.

The implementation of the project is expected to bring multiple benefits:

Environmental improvement: Significant reduction of waste ending up in landfills and improvement of environmental quality through materials recycling.

Regulatory compliance: Full compliance with national and European waste and recycling legislation, strengthening Cyprus’s position within the EU.

Economic boost: Creation of new jobs and reinforcement of the local economy.

With the issuance of the building permit, Green Dot Cyprus is moving directly into the construction stage, confirming its commitment to creating a modern and efficient infrastructure essential for the island’s green future.