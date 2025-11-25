AHI Carrier SEE S.A. informs its partners and customers in Cyprus of an important change in after-sales services. As part of its ongoing effort to offer higher-quality support and even more reliable services, from December 1, 2025, the official and authorised service for Carrier, Toshiba, and Viessmann products will now be provided by B.N.C.M Air Water Master Ltd.

The new partner was selected after a detailed evaluation, with the main criteria being its expertise and effectiveness in supporting demanding heating and air conditioning systems. B.N.C.M Air Water Master Ltd will take full responsibility for all technical support, diagnostics, maintenance, and repair issues for products distributed by AHI Carrier SEE in the Cypriot market, with official access to Carrier tools, procedures, and genuine spare parts.

Through this partnership, its goal is to ensure a quick response, high-quality service, and a unified, organized support system that will offer even better service to professionals and end users.

AHI Carrier SEE continues to invest in strategic partnerships that enhance the reliability and experience of its customers, remaining firmly committed to improving the quality of its services in all countries where it operates.